Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

ROCK stock opened at $48.08 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

About Gibraltar Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Stories

