Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.
Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 1.0 %
ROCK stock opened at $48.08 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ROCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
Featured Stories
