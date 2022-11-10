GICTrade Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $83.76 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $83.76 million and $45,049.28 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00004864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.18 or 0.00576891 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,218.08 or 0.30049340 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.94873193 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $43,496.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

