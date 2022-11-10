Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 26.2% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,273,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,718,000 after acquiring an additional 264,227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $82.32 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

