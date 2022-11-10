Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $100.00. The company traded as high as $83.80 and last traded at $82.60, with a volume of 9383951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.32.
Several other brokerages have also commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
See Also
