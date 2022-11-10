Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells $476,295.36 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 193,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $476,295.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,175,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,337.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Barry Canton sold 204,906 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $514,314.06.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Barry Canton sold 196,308 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $543,773.16.

On Thursday, October 27th, Barry Canton sold 204,478 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $554,135.38.

On Monday, October 24th, Barry Canton sold 206,503 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $512,127.44.

On Thursday, October 20th, Barry Canton sold 196,721 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $485,900.87.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Barry Canton sold 198,051 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $522,854.64.

On Friday, October 14th, Barry Canton sold 215,948 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $565,783.76.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Barry Canton sold 211,065 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $593,092.65.

On Monday, October 10th, Barry Canton sold 213,575 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $615,096.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 12.2 %

DNA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.58. 15,143,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,818,854. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 549.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. The firm had revenue of $144.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. SkyKnight Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $854,000. Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

