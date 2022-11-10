Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Receives $7.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

In other news, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $332,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,534 shares in the company, valued at $414,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $332,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,534 shares in the company, valued at $414,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 205,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $498,057.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,369,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,133,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,852,891 shares of company stock worth $13,199,092. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNA opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.89. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $144.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

