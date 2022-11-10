Giulia C. Kennedy Sells 1,023 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Veracyte Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of VCYT opened at $23.09 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCYT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Veracyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 712.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 16,813.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

