Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Price Down 1%

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 77.30 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 81 ($0.93). 27,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 38,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.80 ($0.94).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Thursday.

Global Ports Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,188.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.98. The company has a market capitalization of £51.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11.

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

