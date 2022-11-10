Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 13,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 6,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

