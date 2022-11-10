Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, a growth of 1,509.2% from the October 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GXTG traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.90. 175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,553. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $52.24.

