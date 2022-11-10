GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.40.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

GFS stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

