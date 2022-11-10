Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Director Timothy Evan Taylor Sells 1,600,000 Shares

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,600,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $3,184,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,641,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Timothy Evan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,305,695 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $2,415,535.75.

Globalstar Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 74.68%. The business had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Globalstar by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,231,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 497,972 shares during the period. Plustick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,800,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,781 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,172,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 360,586 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 129,968 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSAT shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

