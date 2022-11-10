Gode Chain (GODE) Price Reaches $0.0150 on Major Exchanges

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 26% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00567590 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,152.30 or 0.29564855 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

