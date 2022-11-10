Gode Chain (GODE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $148.51 Million

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $911,033.18 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

