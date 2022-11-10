Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.31. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 534,650 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUMN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Golden Minerals to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Golden Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Golden Minerals from $0.86 to $0.79 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 47.04% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUMN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 143,071 shares in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

