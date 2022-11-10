Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.31. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 534,650 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUMN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Golden Minerals to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Golden Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Golden Minerals from $0.86 to $0.79 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUMN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 143,071 shares in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
