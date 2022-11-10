Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GINN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,653,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,903 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,015,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,470,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 58.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,883 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 105,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GINN traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,726. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $64.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.