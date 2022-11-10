Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 254,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 28,813 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 114,371 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GER traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.53. 60,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,598. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Announces Dividend

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

