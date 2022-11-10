GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Up 20.4%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 20.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 115,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,356,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDRX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of GoodRx to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in GoodRx by 1,233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.