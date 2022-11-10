Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the October 15th total of 93,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Gores Technology Partners II Stock Performance

Shares of GTPB remained flat at $9.97 on Thursday. 1,591,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,124. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Gores Technology Partners II has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Technology Partners II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTPB. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gores Technology Partners II by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Technology Partners II

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

