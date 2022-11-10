Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Grasim Industries Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grasim Industries had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter.

About Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knitted wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics; and textile products, such as linen and wool.

