Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.91

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.91 and last traded at $69.91, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57. The firm has a market cap of $593.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.25.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

