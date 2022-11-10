Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.90-$8.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Greif also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.90-8.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greif presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Greif Stock Performance

NYSE:GEF traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.15. 288,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Greif has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average of $64.24.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $273,523.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,224,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,223,671.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $273,523.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,224,665 shares in the company, valued at $163,223,671.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,658. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Greif by 326.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Greif in the first quarter worth $419,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Greif by 193.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 19.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Greif by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

