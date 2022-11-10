Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €36.00 ($36.00) target price by Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GLJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.00) target price on shares of Grenke in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.00) price target on Grenke in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of GLJ stock opened at €22.36 ($22.36) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.75. Grenke has a one year low of €17.99 ($17.99) and a one year high of €34.74 ($34.74).

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

