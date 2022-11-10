Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grocery Outlet from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 9.5 %

NASDAQ GO opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.04. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $1,886,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,228.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,345.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $1,886,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,228.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,338 shares of company stock worth $10,609,129 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

