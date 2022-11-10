Gulf Resources (GURE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, November 11th.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter.

Shares of Gulf Resources stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.82. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, COO Naihui Miao sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,578.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $230,600 over the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gulf Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

