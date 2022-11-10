GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Cut to $54.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $55.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GXO. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

GXO stock traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,090. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.51. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $105.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,719.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 119,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 112,959 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 55,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

