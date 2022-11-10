GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Susquehanna

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $55.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.
GXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.
Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.51.
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
