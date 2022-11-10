GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.77. GXO Logistics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$2.90 EPS.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 13.4 %

Shares of GXO stock traded up $4.94 on Thursday, reaching $41.93. 76,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GXO. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

About GXO Logistics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 635,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28,409 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

