Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. Haemonetics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.07. 43,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,370. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average is $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.94%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.17.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,916.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,115. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 163.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 300.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.