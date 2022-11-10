Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.68.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 6.5 %

HAL opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 2.23.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Halliburton

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $677,566,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,366 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $547,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 39.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,291,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $389,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,975 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.