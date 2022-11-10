Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Hanesbrands has a payout ratio of 50.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hanesbrands to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanesbrands

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

