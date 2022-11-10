Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hardwoods Distribution Price Performance

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$24.68 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$22.66 and a 1 year high of C$49.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$576.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$893.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$816.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$55.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.75.

(Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Further Reading

