Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Shares of HDI stock opened at C$24.68 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$22.66 and a 1 year high of C$49.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$576.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44.
Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$893.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$816.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
