HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Up 272.0% in October

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 272.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

HAVN Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of HAVN Life Sciences stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Thursday. 120,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,205. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. HAVN Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $6.48.

Get HAVN Life Sciences alerts:

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The Company also focuses on developing methodologies for the standardize and quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, including Psilocybe spp.

