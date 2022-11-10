Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.60

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $51.60, with a volume of 1917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $648.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Haynes International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 23.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.