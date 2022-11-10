HC Wainwright Cuts Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target to $21.00

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.91% from the company’s previous close.

VERU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru Price Performance

Shares of VERU stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of -0.20. Veru has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20.

Insider Activity

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 89.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mario Eisenberger sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Veru by 18.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC increased its position in Veru by 70.0% in the first quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.