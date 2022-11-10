HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $209.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,930. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

