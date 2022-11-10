Head to Head Comparison: BRC (NYSE:BRCC) versus Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BRC and Better Choice, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get BRC alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 5 3 0 2.38 Better Choice 0 0 1 0 3.00

BRC presently has a consensus price target of $16.43, indicating a potential upside of 132.37%. Better Choice has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 507.66%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than BRC.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC N/A -310.89% 85.93% Better Choice -29.36% -28.33% -21.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRC and Better Choice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BRC and Better Choice’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $233.10 million 6.42 -$13.85 million N/A N/A Better Choice $46.01 million 0.63 $3.39 million N/A N/A

Better Choice has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Better Choice shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Better Choice shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BRC has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About BRC

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Better Choice

(Get Rating)

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo and TruDog brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portals, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, China, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Sports Endurance, Inc. and changed its name to Better Choice Company Inc. in March 11, 2019. Better Choice Company Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.