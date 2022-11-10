Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given New $17.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Health Catalyst from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Health Catalyst from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Health Catalyst from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.21.

HCAT stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Duncan Gallagher purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at $336,730.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 1,964 shares of company stock worth $22,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $956,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 12.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 910,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1,169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

