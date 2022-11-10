Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $885.00 million-$910.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.44 million. Helios Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.85-4.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

NASDAQ HLIO traded up $3.31 on Thursday, reaching $54.38. 17,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,882. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.12 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,631,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

