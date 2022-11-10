Helium One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.89 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. In the last week, Helium has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00017236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a market cap of $393.84 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002823 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010409 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00578720 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,304.17 or 0.30144574 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,334,718 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
