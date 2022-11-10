Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.91

Shares of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and traded as low as $2.72. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 2,026,499 shares traded.
Henderson Land Development Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.
Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd.
About Henderson Land Development
Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.
