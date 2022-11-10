Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.69 Million Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 5.2% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.44% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,634. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $66.10.

