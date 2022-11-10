Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI) Insider Purchases £108,480 in Stock

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Joy acquired 6,000 shares of Herald Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,808 ($20.82) per share, with a total value of £108,480 ($124,905.01).

Herald Investment Trust Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of HRI traded up GBX 108 ($1.24) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,904 ($21.92). 125,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,831. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,688.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,695.01. Herald Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,540 ($17.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,600 ($29.94).

Get Herald Investment Trust alerts:

About Herald Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Herald Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herald Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.