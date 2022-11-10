Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI) Insider Purchases £108,480 in Stock

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Joy acquired 6,000 shares of Herald Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,808 ($20.82) per share, with a total value of £108,480 ($124,905.01).
Herald Investment Trust Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of HRI traded up GBX 108 ($1.24) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,904 ($21.92). 125,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,831. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,688.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,695.01. Herald Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,540 ($17.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,600 ($29.94).
About Herald Investment Trust
