Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,358 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $13.95. 35,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 437.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

