Hermez Network Trading Up 6.8% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.13 or 0.00024257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $150.91 million and $779,826.52 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.18854157 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $759,997.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

