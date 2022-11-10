HEX (HEX) Price Down 14% This Week

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One HEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded down 14% against the US dollar. HEX has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion and approximately $13.81 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002740 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00577095 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,354.70 or 0.30059951 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000318 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
