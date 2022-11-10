Hikari Tsushin Inc. Buys Shares of 35,381 Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOPEY. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:WOPEY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.44. 261,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,211. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $26.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

