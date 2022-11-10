Hikari Tsushin Inc. Has $3.20 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.4% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $5.02 on Thursday, reaching $69.86. 1,060,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,411,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $169.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

