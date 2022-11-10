Hikari Tsushin Inc. Has $8.62 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 1.1% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,426,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

MCO traded up $30.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.80. 77,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.83. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $403.73. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

