Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.30

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $3.38. Hill International shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 708,258 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hill International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hill International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Hill International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hill International

Hill International ( NYSE:HIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $105.73 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIL. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Hill International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hill International in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hill International in the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hill International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,491,000. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Featured Articles

